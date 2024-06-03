Exclusive: Venky lines up Rana Naidu 3

Victory Venkatesh tasted a debacle early this year with Saindhav. The actor is focused on the second season of Rana Naidu. The filming is happening without breaks in Mumbai and Venky, Rana are expected to complete this project by the end of June or by the mid of July. As per the exclusive information we have, Netflix has given their nod for the third season of Rana Naidu and the project is under scripting stages. Both Rana and Venky will commence shooting for Rana Naidu 3 early next year.

Venkatesh will shoot for Anil Ravipudi’s film later this year and this project is announced for Sankranthi 2025 release. Dil Raju is the producer and Meenakshi Chaudhary is the heroine. Rana has signed Teja’s film and the shoot commenced recently. He will complete the shoot of Teja’s film before he joins the shoot of Rana Naidu 3.