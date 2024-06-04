x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Reading Books Benefits
Reading Books Benefits
Amritha Aiyer In Bachhalamalli Trailer Launch
Amritha Aiyer In Bachhalamalli Trailer Launch
Sonam Kapoor In Alchemy2024
Sonam Kapoor In Alchemy2024
Priyanka Chopra Red Sea Festival
Priyanka Chopra Red Sea Festival
Alia Bhatt Cool Floral Look
Alia Bhatt Cool Floral Look
Ananya Panday A Day At The Library
Ananya Panday A Day At The Library
Disha Patani Beach Vibes With Friends
Disha Patani Beach Vibes With Friends
Ruhani Sharma Felt Like A Princess
Ruhani Sharma Felt Like A Princess
Mimi chakraborty Looking Fabulous In Black
Mimi chakraborty Looking Fabulous In Black
Neha Shetty Draped In Culture
Neha Shetty Draped In Culture
Kriti Shetty Stunning Performance In Kathak Class
Kriti Shetty Stunning Performance In Kathak Class
CastIron Cookware Benefits
CastIron Cookware Benefits
Kareena Kapoor Gorgeous In Red Salwar
Kareena Kapoor Gorgeous In Red Salwar
Disha Patani Golden Goose Photoshoot
Disha Patani Golden Goose Photoshoot
Khushi Kapoor Latest Wedding Look
Khushi Kapoor Latest Wedding Look
Kavya Kalyanram Hot and Bold Look
Kavya Kalyanram Hot and Bold Look
Sobhita Dhilipala In Divine Look
Sobhita Dhilipala In Divine Look
Keerthy Suresh Weds Antony Thattil
Keerthy Suresh Weds Antony Thattil
Kapoor Families Invites Narendra Modi For Raj Kapoor Film Festival
Kapoor Families Invites Narendra Modi For Raj Kapoor Film Festival
Srinidhi Shetty In Ziro Valley
Srinidhi Shetty In Ziro Valley
View all stories
Custom Mobile Image
Home > Politics

High-Stakes Day in Andhra Pradesh: Who Will Be the Next CM?

Published on June 4, 2024 by ratnasri

TRENDING

image
Sree Leela turns a Signing Spree Again
image
Bachhala Malli Movie Trailer Launch Event
image
UI movie is layered and interactive – Upendra
image
Indian Origin Whistle Found Dead In USA: Who Is Suchir Balaji?
image
One more Jolt for Siddharth

High-Stakes Day in Andhra Pradesh: Who Will Be the Next CM?

Today marks a decisive moment in Andhra Pradesh as the results of the May 13, 2024, assembly elections are unveiled. With a massive voter turnout, the political atmosphere is charged with anticipation. The outcome will determine who will become the next Chief Minister of the state. Here’s a look at the key contenders and their strategies:

Chandra Babu Naidu: Master of Social Engineering

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) is optimistic about reclaiming power, led by Chandra Babu Naidu. Naidu has skillfully executed social engineering by forming strategic alliances with the Jana Sena Party (JSP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). These alliances are seen as masterstrokes, consolidating anti-incumbency votes and integrating predominant caste vote banks seamlessly. This strategic collaboration has bolstered TDP’s prospects significantly, giving Naidu a solid chance to return to the helm.

Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy: Banking on Welfare Schemes

The incumbent Chief Minister, Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy of the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), is relying heavily on the success of his welfare schemes to secure another term. Jagan has focused on social welfare programs that target the elderly, women, and other marginalized groups, hoping their support will translate into votes. His campaign has consistently highlighted these initiatives, banking on their impact to win over a broad base of beneficiaries.

Pawan Kalyan: The Kingmaker?

Though Pawan Kalyan, leader of the Jana Sena Party, has dismissed aspirations of becoming CM in 2024, his role could be pivotal. The “India Today Axis My India” survey predicts TDP winning 78-96 seats and JSP securing 16-18 seats. With the magic number for a majority being 88, if TDP falls short of the required number, in such a scenario, Pawan Kalyan could renegotiate power-sharing terms with TDP, potentially leveraging his party’s position to influence the formation of the government. This possibility excites hardcore Jana Sena fans, who see Pawan as a key power in the new administration

The Awaited Verdict

As the hours tick down to the final announcement, the political climate in Andhra Pradesh is electric. Supporters of all major parties are on edge, awaiting the results that will shape the state’s future. Whether it’s Naidu’s strategic alliances, Jagan’s welfare-driven approach, or Pawan Kalyan’s potential kingmaker role, today’s results will decisively chart the course for Andhra Pradesh’s governance in the coming years.

Stay tuned as the results unfold and the state discovers who will lead them forward.

Next Varun Dhawan blessed with a Baby Girl Previous Exclusive: Venky lines up Rana Naidu 3
else

TRENDING

image
Sree Leela turns a Signing Spree Again
image
Bachhala Malli Movie Trailer Launch Event
image
UI movie is layered and interactive – Upendra

Latest

image
Sree Leela turns a Signing Spree Again
image
Bachhala Malli Movie Trailer Launch Event
image
UI movie is layered and interactive – Upendra
image
Indian Origin Whistle Found Dead In USA: Who Is Suchir Balaji?
image
One more Jolt for Siddharth

Most Read

image
Galla Madhavi backtracks on Bhagavad Gita controversy
image
No Jamali Elections Until 2029 : Chandrababu Naidu
image
Janasena in a fix over Allu Arjun’s arrest issue

Related Articles

Reading Books Benefits Amritha Aiyer In Bachhalamalli Trailer Launch Sonam Kapoor In Alchemy2024 Priyanka Chopra Red Sea Festival Alia Bhatt Cool Floral Look Ananya Panday A Day At The Library Disha Patani Beach Vibes With Friends Ruhani Sharma Felt Like A Princess Mimi chakraborty Looking Fabulous In Black Neha Shetty Draped In Culture Kriti Shetty Stunning Performance In Kathak Class CastIron Cookware Benefits Kareena Kapoor Gorgeous In Red Salwar Disha Patani Golden Goose Photoshoot Khushi Kapoor Latest Wedding Look Kavya Kalyanram Hot and Bold Look Sobhita Dhilipala In Divine Look Keerthy Suresh Weds Antony Thattil Kapoor Families Invites Narendra Modi For Raj Kapoor Film Festival Srinidhi Shetty In Ziro Valley