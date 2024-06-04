x
Reading Books Benefits
Amritha Aiyer In Bachhalamalli Trailer Launch
Sonam Kapoor In Alchemy2024
Priyanka Chopra Red Sea Festival
Alia Bhatt Cool Floral Look
Ananya Panday A Day At The Library
Disha Patani Beach Vibes With Friends
Ruhani Sharma Felt Like A Princess
Mimi chakraborty Looking Fabulous In Black
Neha Shetty Draped In Culture
Kriti Shetty Stunning Performance In Kathak Class
CastIron Cookware Benefits
Kareena Kapoor Gorgeous In Red Salwar
Disha Patani Golden Goose Photoshoot
Khushi Kapoor Latest Wedding Look
Kavya Kalyanram Hot and Bold Look
Sobhita Dhilipala In Divine Look
Keerthy Suresh Weds Antony Thattil
Kapoor Families Invites Narendra Modi For Raj Kapoor Film Festival
Srinidhi Shetty In Ziro Valley
Movie News

Varun Dhawan blessed with a Baby Girl

Published on June 4, 2024 by ratnasri

Varun Dhawan blessed with a Baby Girl

Bollywood talented actor Varun Dhawan got married to his lady love Natasha Dalal and the young couple are now proud parents. The duo is blessed with a baby girl last night. Natasha Dalal is admitted to Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai and the mother, baby are doing fine. Varun Dhawan along with his father David Dhawan is present at the hospital during the time of delivery. After years of relationship, Varun Dhawan and Natasha got married on January 24th, 2021.

Varun Dhawan has been struggling for the right success from the past few years. Varun Dhawan will next be seen in Baby John directed by A Kaleeswaran and the film is produced by Murad Khetani, Jyoti Deshpande and Priya Atlee. The film is the remake of Tamil blockbuster film Theri directed by Atlee. Keerthy Suresh is the leading lady in this actioner and Varun Dhawan plays the role of a cop in this action drama.

