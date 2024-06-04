Varun Dhawan blessed with a Baby Girl

Bollywood talented actor Varun Dhawan got married to his lady love Natasha Dalal and the young couple are now proud parents. The duo is blessed with a baby girl last night. Natasha Dalal is admitted to Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai and the mother, baby are doing fine. Varun Dhawan along with his father David Dhawan is present at the hospital during the time of delivery. After years of relationship, Varun Dhawan and Natasha got married on January 24th, 2021.

Varun Dhawan has been struggling for the right success from the past few years. Varun Dhawan will next be seen in Baby John directed by A Kaleeswaran and the film is produced by Murad Khetani, Jyoti Deshpande and Priya Atlee. The film is the remake of Tamil blockbuster film Theri directed by Atlee. Keerthy Suresh is the leading lady in this actioner and Varun Dhawan plays the role of a cop in this action drama.