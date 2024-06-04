Rave Party Case: Hema sent to Judicial Custody

Tollywood’s controversial actress Hema has been involved in a rave party that took place in Bengaluru recently. The blood samples were collected and all those who are tested positive have been served notices. In a sudden shock, Hema was arrested by the Bengaluru cops yesterday and this may be due to a bigger conspiracy in the case. She was produced in a court and Hema is sent to judicial custody for 14 days. Reports said that Hema was one of the co-organizers of the Bengaluru rave party because of which she was arrested.

After creating a lot of high drama and skipping the investigation, Hema finally attended before the Bengaluru Central Crime Branch yesterday afternoon in a burqa to hide her identity. But the videos of Hema in burqa went viral in no time and the cops revealed her identity. The actress released a video in the past that she was in Hyderabad and was not at the rave party in Bengaluru. 86 people have been tested positive for drugs in the party that took place on May 19th and the key organizers are in the custody of the Bengaluru cops.