Trivikram needs an A Aa

Published on June 4, 2024 by ratnasri

Trivikram needs an A Aa

Top director Trivikram faced a huge embarassment through Guntur Kaaram. The top director was badly criticized and trolled for his work. He is currently on a break and is working on multiple projects. He has access to top actors like Allu Arjun, NTR and Ram Charan. But all the top stars of Telugu cinema are keen on signing pan-Indian films and are in talks with top directors. All the actors are occupied for the next two years. Trivikram has no option left and he has to step down and do a small film or work with a young actor instead of waiting for the top stars.

In one word, he needs an ‘A Aa’ like film and he has to make a strong comeback to work with top stars in the coming future. Trivikram is also penning scripts that will be produced on Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas. He is also finalizing scripts for Pawan Kalyan and he is lining up two new projects for the Janasena Chief. Both these films will start rolling next year.

TDP stages a comeback with great victory Rave Party Case: Hema sent to Judicial Custody
