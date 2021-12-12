Faction politics, dormant for long, raise ugly head again

Are faction politics, which were lying dormant all these days, rearing their ugly head again? During the TDP regime, there were strong curbs on the violent factional politics. But now, they appear to be making a comeback. The attack on senior TDP leader from Mantralayam Thikka Reddy on Saturday showed that factional violence is back into the play.

There was an attempt on the life of Thikka Reddy during the chariot festival in Peddabhumpalle village in Kosgi mandal. Some miscreants pounced upon him with deadly weapons. However, alert TD activists foiled the attempts and whisked away Reddy to safety.. He was later shifted to a nearly hospital.

TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh strongly criticised the dastardly attack. He said that there were two attempts on the life of thikka Reddy. Yet, the police were approaching the issue with a lackadaisical approach. No protection was provided to Thikka Reddy. He accused the YSRCP of plotting the attack on Thikka Reddy.

He advised the TDP to abjure violence. “Violence begets violence. Those who live by the bullet are bound to die by it. The people have voted YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to power to serve the people, not to indulge in violence, Nara Lokesh said.