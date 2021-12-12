Finally, Chandrababu cracks whip on back-stabbes

Finally, TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu has begun cracking the whip. He has taken a serious view of indiscipline and back-stabbing in the party. He has identified the people who have played truant in the recent municipal elections and has begun acting decisively against such leaders. He has also sent clear signals that those who remain in the TDP, but keep contact with the YSRCP for personal gains would not be tolerated anymore.

Taking a serious view of the recent rout of the party in the Nellore Municipal Corporation, where the TDP was white-washed, Chandrababu Naidu has cancelled all the division committees in the city. Also, two key leaders – former municipal chairperson Azeez and Kotamreddy Srinivasulu Reddy – were suspendted for anti party activities. He told them in clear terms that they would face tough action if they did not mend their ways. He told them that he would take a final action against some leaders after a complete reported is given to him.

In the Nellore Municipal Corporation elections, several leaders had openly maintained contact with the YSRCP. Several division-level candidates withdrew their nominations at the last minister and thus gave a walkover to the rival. As a result, the party could not win even a single division in the elections.

Taking a serious view of the Trozan’s horses policy of some leaders, he said that the party needed young blood for its rejuvenation. He said he would not allow the compromise politics in the name of caste and religion. He said the party does not need those who compromise for personal gains and betray the party.