Fire Near Amaravati Secretariat Raises Suspicion During Collectors Conference

A fire broke out near the Seed Access Road in Amaravati and caused concern among officials. The incident occurred near the N9 road at Velagapudi Junction, where plastic pipes meant for capital construction works were stored. Large quantities of these pipes were destroyed in the blaze.

Fire department officials reached the spot immediately after receiving information about the incident. They acted quickly and brought the flames under control before the fire could spread further. According to preliminary estimates, the pipes that were damaged in the fire could be worth more than one crore rupees.

The pipes had been brought to the site for infrastructure works related to the Amaravati capital project. They were stored near the N9 junction along the Seed Access Road. Just two days before the incident, authorities had cleared garbage and waste from the same area.

The fire has attracted serious attention because it occurred very close to the state secretariat while the Collectors Conference was taking place. The timing and location of the incident have raised several questions. Officials and observers are now discussing whether the fire was an accident or if there could be a conspiracy behind it.

A similar incident had taken place earlier during the Prime Minister’s visit to Amaravati last year when he attended the foundation ceremony for the capital reconstruction works. During that time, too, pipes stored for development works had caught fire. The recurrence of a similar incident during another important government event has increased suspicion.

As part of the capital development plan, electricity lines and other communication cables are being laid underground. The contract for this work was awarded to L and T. The company has brought large plastic pipes that are being used to install underground utilities along the Seed Access Road.

Investigators are now examining the exact cause of the fire. Representatives of L and T stated that the flames may have spread from a nearby agricultural field. They also pointed out signs that dried grass had been arranged from the field toward the pipes, suggesting that the fire might have been intentionally set.

Andhra Pradesh Home Minister Anitha has ordered a detailed investigation into the incident. Authorities will examine whether the fire was accidental or the result of deliberate sabotage. Police teams from Tulluru have started collecting evidence and recording statements.

Seven fire engines were deployed to control the flames and ensure that the fire was completely contained. A fire department official said they received information about the blaze around 3 PM and immediately rushed to the location. Fire personnel managed to bring the flames under control and prevent further damage. The exact cause of the incident will be determined only after the investigation is completed.