Tripti Dimri Stylish Attire
Tamannaah Bhatia Bubbly Look
Nushrratt Bharuccha Hot In Red Bikini
Esha Gupta In Dubai
Shreya Ghoshal Divine Look
Sonakshi and Zaheer iqbal Rome Trip
AshuReddy Bold Photo Shoot
Nayanthara Mesmerizing PhotoShoot
Pushpa2 The Rule Shoot Unseen Pics
Sree Leela Stunning Looks In Black
Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Red Saree
Nora Fatehi Hot In Black
Manushi Chhillar Chilling Out
NagaChaitanya And Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding
Nikhil Siddharth Son Dheera’s First touch of the Sea
Priyamani Stunning Looks In Black
Anikha surendran Gorgeous Look
Shraddha Srinath Stylish Look
Shriya Saran Golden Attire
Chiranjeevi New Look
Movie News

First Look: Ram as Sagar from RAPO22

Published on December 6, 2024 by nymisha

First Look: Ram as Sagar from RAPO22

Energetic Star Ram tested his luck with mass entertainers but all his recent films fell short of expectations though his performance was appreciated. The actor is playing the lead role in Mahesh Babu P’s directorial which is yet to be titled. The film was launched in a grand manner and the shooting formalities started today. The makers unveiled the look of Ram. The youngster plays Sagar and he looks fresh with a clean shave and curly hair. Ram sports a never seen look and he plays a simple guy in the film. He is said to be playing a college going youngster in this emotional entertainer.

Bhagyashri Borse is the leading lady in RAPO22. Mythri Movie Makers are the producers of this sensible entertainer. This untitled film is aimed for 2025 release. Tamil sensational music duo Vivek Siva and Mervin Solomon are on board to score the music. Ram will complete this film and will work with Mythri Movie Makers on one more project which will be announced early next year.

