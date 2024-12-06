x
Home > Politics

Google Signs Partnership with Andhra Pradesh Government

Published on December 6, 2024 by nymisha

Google has partnered significantly with the Andhra Pradesh government to provide advanced AI training and digital services. The agreement, signed in the presence of Minister Nara Lokesh, aims to prepare youth for international opportunities through specialized skill development programs.

Under the initiative, Google will train 10,000 students and developers through its “Google Essentials” program. The comprehensive training will cover practical AI applications, cybersecurity, data analytics, and generative AI, and participants will receive Google Cloud certifications and skill badges upon completion.

AP Minister Nara Lokesh emphasised that “Ease of Living” remains the government’s primary focus. The administration plans to make government services easily accessible through mobile phones, eliminating the need for citizens to visit government offices for various certificates and services. Google Cloud will actively support government agencies with specialized skilling programs and provide technical support to teachers in computer science education. The collaboration includes pilot projects in key areas such as agriculture, traffic management, website modernization, and citizen grievance resolution.

Google Maps General Manager Lalitha Ramani stated that the partnership aligns perfectly with Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu’s vision of incorporating Artificial Intelligence into administrative systems for faster and better public services. The company expressed its commitment to empowering communities through AI-based services and fostering rapid progress through community collaboration.

Prior to the agreement signing, Google Cloud India Vice President and Country MD Bikram Singh Bedi met with Nara Chandrababu Naidu at his Undavalli residence. The Chief Minister hailed the partnership as “a great step forward” in the state’s technological advancement. This collaboration is a key milestone in Andhra Pradesh’s digital transformation. It brings together Google’s expertise and the efforts of AP IT Minister Nara Lokesh to promote modern governance and skill development.

