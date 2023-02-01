First Look: Samantha as a Spy from Citadel

Top actress Samantha took a long break from work after she was suffering with Myositis. The actress recently joined the sets of Citadel, a spy thriller directed by Raj and DK. The makers released the first look poster of Samantha from the web series. Samantha looks stylish and perfect as a spy. She is spotted in a skinny denim and a leather jacket Citadel is inspired by a Hollywood project with the same name that is helmed by Russo Brothers. The shoot commenced recently and Samantha is filming for Citadel currently.

This also the second collaboration of Samantha with Raj and DK after the super success of The Family Man: Season 2. Citadel will be extensively shot in India, South Africa and Serbia. Amazon Prime is producing this web series and it would be available for streaming on the platform next year. Samantha is expected to resume the shoot of Vijay Deverakonda’s Kushi very soon. Shiva Nirvana is the director and Mythri Movie Makers are the producers.