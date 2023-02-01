Venky Atluri ties the Knot

Director Venky Atluri got married today in a grand ceremony in Hyderabad. Keerthy Suresh, Nithiin, his wife Shalini, Venky Kudumula and many celebrities attended the wedding. His wedding pictures are viral now. He was engaged a couple of months ago. On the professional side, Venky Atluri’s next is Sir with Dhanush, which will release on 17th of February worldwide.

Congratulations Venky Swamy for the new chapter unlocked in your life!! Wishing you and Pooja a beautiful life ahead 🤗🤗 pic.twitter.com/NEmazfwcAc — nithiin (@actor_nithiin) February 1, 2023