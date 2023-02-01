Venky Atluri ties the Knot

By
Telugu360
-
0

Director Venky Atluri got married today in a grand ceremony in Hyderabad. Keerthy Suresh, Nithiin, his wife Shalini, Venky Kudumula and many celebrities attended the wedding. His wedding pictures are viral now. He was engaged a couple of months ago. On the professional side, Venky Atluri’s next is Sir with Dhanush, which will release on 17th of February worldwide.

