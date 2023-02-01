Mega actor to get Married soon

Here is an end to Varun tej’s wedding rumours. His father Naga Babu in a recent interview revealed that Varun Tej is all set to marry and all details of the girl will be announced by himself. Naga Babu refused to reveal the details of the bride and there are many rumours about Varun Tej dating a senior actor’s daughter. Mega fans are excited about the news and this news is trending over the internet.

Naga Babu said, we should let our children live themselves after reaching a certain age and my children are independent. Even though we live in separate houses, we are one family. As per Naga Babu’s comments, Varun Tej is living separately and he will get married next year. On the flip-side mega hero, Allu Sirish is also ready to tie the knot. Recently Allu Aravind also revealed that Allu Sirish will be getting married very soon. Varun Tej is currently busy with professional work and his next film will be Gandhivadhari Arjuna.