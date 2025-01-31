x
Switch to: తెలుగు
NabhaNatesh Coolie Disco Performance
NabhaNatesh Coolie Disco Performance
NagaChaitanya Snapped at Chennai For Thandel Movie Promotions
NagaChaitanya Snapped at Chennai For Thandel Movie Promotions
Sai Pallavi Snapped at Begumpet Airport Off to Chennai
Sai Pallavi Snapped at Begumpet Airport Off to Chennai
Aditi Shankar In Premistava Trailer Launch Event
Aditi Shankar In Premistava Trailer Launch Event
palak agrawal in my south diva calender 2025
palak agrawal in my south diva calender 2025
Annusriya Tripathi In My South Diva Calender 2025
Annusriya Tripathi In My South Diva Calender 2025
Richa Joshi In My South Diva Calender 2025
Richa Joshi In My South Diva Calender 2025
Kanika Mann Snapped In My South Diva Calender 2025
Kanika Mann Snapped In My South Diva Calender 2025
Aishwarya Krishna Snapped At My South Diva Calendar 2025
Aishwarya Krishna Snapped At My South Diva Calendar 2025
Malvi Malhotra at My South Diva Calendar 2025
Malvi Malhotra at My South Diva Calendar 2025
Rhea Sachdeva PhotoShoot
Rhea Sachdeva PhotoShoot
Khushi Kapoor Glamour Look
Khushi Kapoor Glamour Look
Bhagyashri Borse Sunshine Photoshoot
Bhagyashri Borse Sunshine Photoshoot
KeerthySuresh & Antony Thattil wedding Photos
KeerthySuresh & Antony Thattil wedding Photos
Payal Rajput at Movie launch
Payal Rajput at Movie launch
Anupama parameswaran In Paradha Teaser Launch Event
Anupama parameswaran In Paradha Teaser Launch Event
Sangeetha In Paradha Teaser Launch Event
Sangeetha In Paradha Teaser Launch Event
Darshana Rajendran In Paradha Teaser Launch Event
Darshana Rajendran In Paradha Teaser Launch Event
Nabha Natesh Throwback Memories Of Himalayas
Nabha Natesh Throwback Memories Of Himalayas
Pooja Hegde Deva In Blood Red
Pooja Hegde Deva In Blood Red
View all stories
Home > Politics

Foundation laid for new Osmania Hospital at Goshamahal

Published on January 31, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Foundation laid for new Osmania Hospital at Goshamahal
image
KVN Productions: One more Mythri Loading
image
Exclusive: Dil Raju banking on this top Director
image
Thandel Tamil Trailer Launch Event
image
Prabhas is the Busiest actor of Indian Cinema

Foundation laid for new Osmania Hospital at Goshamahal

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy laid foundation for the new Osmania Hospital to be constructed at Goshamahal, Hyderabad. As the existing Osmania General Hospital (OGH) has become old and needs expansion, Govt took the decision to build a new one.

With the construction of new Osmania General Hospital at Goshamahal, Hyderabad’s public health map is expected to undergo a sea change. The new health facility is a 2000-bed super speciality hospital spreading over 26 acres.

Proposed new Osmania Hospital is being constructed with Rs 2,400 Cr investment. The 14-storeyed-hospital will contain all the advances healthcare facilities. It will have more than 30 specialty divisons including emergency medical care, cardiology, orthopedics, neurology, dermatology and others.

The new Osmania Hospital will be approximately four times bigger than old Hospital. While present Osmania Hospital has a built up area of 7.5 lakh Sq ft, new one had 30 lakh Sq ft area. While the existing one has 1200 inpatient beds, new one has about double that number.

Health Minister Damodar Raja Narasimha was also present on the occasion.

Though there were protests by local public not to build new Osmania Hospital at Goshamahal Police Grounds, Revanth Reddy Sarkar went ahead with the plan, as the location was considered the best possible option.

Previous KVN Productions: One more Mythri Loading
else

TRENDING

image
KVN Productions: One more Mythri Loading
image
Exclusive: Dil Raju banking on this top Director
image
Thandel Tamil Trailer Launch Event

Latest

image
Foundation laid for new Osmania Hospital at Goshamahal
image
KVN Productions: One more Mythri Loading
image
Exclusive: Dil Raju banking on this top Director
image
Thandel Tamil Trailer Launch Event
image
Prabhas is the Busiest actor of Indian Cinema

Most Read

image
Foundation laid for new Osmania Hospital at Goshamahal
image
AP: SIPB approves 15 Projects worth Rs 44,776 Cr
image
Amid ruckus GHMC’s Rs 8,440 Cr 2025-26 Budget presented

Related Articles

NabhaNatesh Coolie Disco Performance NagaChaitanya Snapped at Chennai For Thandel Movie Promotions Sai Pallavi Snapped at Begumpet Airport Off to Chennai Aditi Shankar In Premistava Trailer Launch Event palak agrawal in my south diva calender 2025 Annusriya Tripathi In My South Diva Calender 2025 Richa Joshi In My South Diva Calender 2025 Kanika Mann Snapped In My South Diva Calender 2025 Aishwarya Krishna Snapped At My South Diva Calendar 2025 Malvi Malhotra at My South Diva Calendar 2025 Rhea Sachdeva PhotoShoot Khushi Kapoor Glamour Look Bhagyashri Borse Sunshine Photoshoot KeerthySuresh & Antony Thattil wedding Photos Payal Rajput at Movie launch Anupama parameswaran In Paradha Teaser Launch Event Sangeetha In Paradha Teaser Launch Event Darshana Rajendran In Paradha Teaser Launch Event Nabha Natesh Throwback Memories Of Himalayas Pooja Hegde Deva In Blood Red