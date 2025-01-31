Foundation laid for new Osmania Hospital at Goshamahal

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy laid foundation for the new Osmania Hospital to be constructed at Goshamahal, Hyderabad. As the existing Osmania General Hospital (OGH) has become old and needs expansion, Govt took the decision to build a new one.

With the construction of new Osmania General Hospital at Goshamahal, Hyderabad’s public health map is expected to undergo a sea change. The new health facility is a 2000-bed super speciality hospital spreading over 26 acres.

Proposed new Osmania Hospital is being constructed with Rs 2,400 Cr investment. The 14-storeyed-hospital will contain all the advances healthcare facilities. It will have more than 30 specialty divisons including emergency medical care, cardiology, orthopedics, neurology, dermatology and others.

The new Osmania Hospital will be approximately four times bigger than old Hospital. While present Osmania Hospital has a built up area of 7.5 lakh Sq ft, new one had 30 lakh Sq ft area. While the existing one has 1200 inpatient beds, new one has about double that number.

Health Minister Damodar Raja Narasimha was also present on the occasion.

Though there were protests by local public not to build new Osmania Hospital at Goshamahal Police Grounds, Revanth Reddy Sarkar went ahead with the plan, as the location was considered the best possible option.