KVN Productions: One more Mythri Loading

Mythri Movie Makers has set new benchmarks in Telugu cinema and they are now expanding their wings to neighboring languages. Mythri Movie Makers also emerged as the top production house in a short time dethroning the producers who have been in the business for years. Mythri Movie Makers paid hefty advances for successful actors, directors and waited for years for some of the projects to materialize. KVN Productions is now following the same path and is dumping huge money for star actors. They are producing Yash’s Toxic and Vijay’s last film Jana Nayagan. Both these films are planned on huge budgets.

KVN Productions also paid big advances to Tollywood actors and directors. They are focused on producing Tamil and Kannada movies. KVN Productions is owned by top construction firm Prestige Group. They are venturing into films and are in plans to produce films with stars. Some big announcements are expected from the production house in the next couple of years.