Exclusive: Dil Raju banking on this top Director

Top producer Dil Raju is relieved from the stress of Game Changer. He incurred huge losses and most of them are recovered through Sankranthiki Vastunnam which also released during Sankranthi season. Dil Raju is now in plans to line up big films but all the star actors and directors are occupied. Anil Ravipudi worked with Dil Raju for most of his films. He has few commitments outside and he is expected to step out from Sri Venkateswara Creations for the next few years. He will direct Megastar Chiranjeevi and Sahu Garapati will produce this project.

Dil Raju shares a great bond with KGF director Prashanth Neel. The duo is in talks to do a film but Prashanth Neel has several commitments. The discussions are going on for now and nothing has been finalized. Dil Raju has strong hopes that Prashanth Neel will work for SVC and they are in plans to lock a top star for the project. If all goes well, the film may happen in 2027. For now, Dil Raju has no top directors committed for his production house and he has hopes on collaborating with Prashanth Neel.