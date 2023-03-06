GDA: Varun Tej busy with new action schedule in Missouri

Praveen Sattaru and Mega Prince Varun Tej collaborated for a big action film ‘Gandeevadhari Arjuna’. The film is set to be an action thriller and the look posters have already gained much-wanted buzz that were released on Varun tej’s birthday.

The team has wrapped up a massive schedule in the picturesque locations of european countries. It is also shared that a new schedule kickstarted in Missouri, USA. The makers will be canning the stylish and slick action sequences in this schedule.

The film will have technical richness as well as numerous slick and stylish action sequences. This is the most expensive film in Varun Tej’s career and he is seen Military outfit in the BTS picture.

Revealing the title, makers released a Stylish and action packed motion poster. The glimpse suggests that it will be another brilliant action thriller from the National award-winning director. BVSN Prasad and Bapineedu are producing this film under the banner SVCC. Mickey J Meyer is the music composer. More details about cast and crew will be announced soon.