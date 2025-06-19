x
Home > Movie News

Genelia all praises for South cinema

Published on June 19, 2025 by nymisha

Genelia all praises for South cinema

Actress Genelia D’Souza is quite familiar to moviegoers in South India. She carved out a niche and earned plaudits in Tollywood with numerous memorable roles in films like Bommarillu, Happy , Dhee, Ready, Orange etc. Her chirpy acting skills struck a chord with youngsters in those days and made her the most sought after heroine in Telugu as she ruled the roost for many years.

Despite staying away from Telugu cinema for more than a decade after her marriage with Bollywood star Ritesh Deshmukh, Genelia expresses utmost gratitude to the film industry here for transforming her into a prominent star. Unlike other heroines who tried to belittle South cinema after gaining attention in Bollywood, Genelia is all praises for Tollywood.

During her promotions for Aamir Khan’s upcoming film Sitaare Zameen Par in which she portrayed a significant role, Genelia was asked if heroines get substantial roles in films down South. She quickly replied that she wouldn’t agree with the saying that female leads have no relevance in South cinema. She pointed out to look at her filmography and see how many memorable roles she acted in South. Genelia said she is forever indebted for the stardom she attained and the learning experience she gained by acting in South.

