Ananthika Sanilkumar at 8 Vasanthalu Movie Pre release Event
Janhvi Kapoor Look In MIU MIU Club
Pragya Jaiswal Gorgeous Look In Gaddar Awards
Varsha Bollamma In Gaddar Awards
Ritu Varma In Gaddar Awards
Nivetha Thomas In Gaddar Awards
Krithi Shetty In Gaddar Awards
Chandini Chowdary In Gaddar Awards
Ananya Nagalla In Gaddar Awards
Manasa Varanasi Glamorous Look
Thabitha Sukumar Bandreddi Wedding Anniversary Celebration
Neha Shetty’s Ocean eyes and sunset skies
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Glamour Doll Look
Laya Spotted In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event
Swasika In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event
Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event
Ramya Ramakrishna stunning in her photoshoot
Allu Arjun Spotted at Kalina Airport
Shalini Pandey Jaw Opening Look
Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s Wedding Anniversary
Home > Movie News

Exclusive: Hi Nanna Combo is Back

Published on June 19, 2025 by nymisha

Exclusive: Hi Nanna Combo is Back

Hi Nanna will remain as a classic in the career of Nani. The emotional entertainer was also well received on OTT and it kept on trending on Netflix for months. Shouryuv made his debut as director and his work received wide applause. It has been close to a year and a half since the film was released. Shouryuv has been working on a script and he narrated it to Nani recently. Nani gave his nod and asked Shouryuv to work on the complete script. If things go well, the shoot commences next year after Nani completes Sujeeth’s film.

S Venkat Rathnam, the manager of Nani who has been with the actor for years is all set to make his debut as producer with this project. Nani promised a film for his manager Venkat long ago and the project will happen in collaboration. A top production house will co-produce this project. An official announcement is expected to be made early next year. Nani will soon commence the shoot of The Paradise directed by Srikanth Odela and the film releases in May 2026.

