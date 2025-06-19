Exclusive: Hi Nanna Combo is Back

Hi Nanna will remain as a classic in the career of Nani. The emotional entertainer was also well received on OTT and it kept on trending on Netflix for months. Shouryuv made his debut as director and his work received wide applause. It has been close to a year and a half since the film was released. Shouryuv has been working on a script and he narrated it to Nani recently. Nani gave his nod and asked Shouryuv to work on the complete script. If things go well, the shoot commences next year after Nani completes Sujeeth’s film.

S Venkat Rathnam, the manager of Nani who has been with the actor for years is all set to make his debut as producer with this project. Nani promised a film for his manager Venkat long ago and the project will happen in collaboration. A top production house will co-produce this project. An official announcement is expected to be made early next year. Nani will soon commence the shoot of The Paradise directed by Srikanth Odela and the film releases in May 2026.