x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026
Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026
Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions
Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions
Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look
Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look
Simran Choudhary casual look
Simran Choudhary casual look
Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations
Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations
Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black
Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black
Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look
Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look
Sharvari Wagh Stunning look
Sharvari Wagh Stunning look
Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Ram Charan and Roshan In Champion Trailer Launch Event
Ram Charan and Roshan In Champion Trailer Launch Event
Rakul Preet Singh In Skin Saloon Launch
Rakul Preet Singh In Skin Saloon Launch
Anaswara Rajan In Champion Movie Promotions
Anaswara Rajan In Champion Movie Promotions
Hebah Patel In Black Outfit
Hebah Patel In Black Outfit
Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2
Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2
Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch
Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch
Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd
Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Godari Gattupaina Teaser: Celebrate Oscarrrrr Gang

Published on January 2, 2026 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Venky to have Three Releases in 2026
image
Godari Gattupaina Teaser: Celebrate Oscarrrrr Gang
image
Vaammo Vaayyo From BMW: Turns Up Mass Meter
image
140 days of Action for Raja Saab
image
Revanth Reddy Unveils Ambitious Plan to Restore Musi River and Transform Hyderabad’s Urban Landscape

Godari Gattupaina Teaser: Celebrate Oscarrrrr Gang

The teaser of Sumanth Prabhas’ upcoming film Godari Gattupaina drops with an instantly likable vibe, signalling a youthful entertainer rooted deep in the Godavari soil. Directed by Subash Chandra and produced by Red Puppet Productions, the film promises a colourful blend of friendship, love, and rural fun.

The teaser opens by immersing us in the easy-going rhythm of village life, introducing Raju’s world- filled with his boisterous gang named Oscarrrrr Gang, playful banter, and a love story waiting to bloom. Nidhi Pradeep steps in as Maya, and the brief moments between the lead pair hint at a sweet chemistry.

Sumanth Prabhas slips naturally into the role of a spirited youngster, backed by a lively batch of friends who keep the energy high with their organic humour. Nidhi Pradeep makes her presence felt. The supporting cast is another major asset, rightly complementing the narrative.

On the technical front, Sai Santhosh’s visuals paint the Godavari landscapes with authenticity, while Naga Vamshi Krishna’s music enriches the light-hearted tone. Director Subash Chandra seems to have crafted a narrative that thrives on youthful fun and warmth.

All in all, the teaser positions Godari Gattupaina as a breezy rural entertainer with heart, humour, and a strong cultural pulse.

Next Venky to have Three Releases in 2026 Previous Vaammo Vaayyo From BMW: Turns Up Mass Meter
else

TRENDING

image
Venky to have Three Releases in 2026
image
Godari Gattupaina Teaser: Celebrate Oscarrrrr Gang
image
Vaammo Vaayyo From BMW: Turns Up Mass Meter

Latest

image
Venky to have Three Releases in 2026
image
Godari Gattupaina Teaser: Celebrate Oscarrrrr Gang
image
Vaammo Vaayyo From BMW: Turns Up Mass Meter
image
140 days of Action for Raja Saab
image
Revanth Reddy Unveils Ambitious Plan to Restore Musi River and Transform Hyderabad’s Urban Landscape

Most Read

image
Revanth Reddy Unveils Ambitious Plan to Restore Musi River and Transform Hyderabad’s Urban Landscape
image
BRS Walkout Sparks High Drama as Telangana Assembly Resumes Amid Heated Exchanges
image
Gali Janardhan Reddy–Bharat Reddy Banner Clash Turns Ballari Violent, One Killed

Related Articles

Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026 Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look Simran Choudhary casual look Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look Sharvari Wagh Stunning look Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event Ram Charan and Roshan In Champion Trailer Launch Event Rakul Preet Singh In Skin Saloon Launch Anaswara Rajan In Champion Movie Promotions Hebah Patel In Black Outfit Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2 Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy