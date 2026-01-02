Godari Gattupaina Teaser: Celebrate Oscarrrrr Gang

The teaser of Sumanth Prabhas’ upcoming film Godari Gattupaina drops with an instantly likable vibe, signalling a youthful entertainer rooted deep in the Godavari soil. Directed by Subash Chandra and produced by Red Puppet Productions, the film promises a colourful blend of friendship, love, and rural fun.

The teaser opens by immersing us in the easy-going rhythm of village life, introducing Raju’s world- filled with his boisterous gang named Oscarrrrr Gang, playful banter, and a love story waiting to bloom. Nidhi Pradeep steps in as Maya, and the brief moments between the lead pair hint at a sweet chemistry.

Sumanth Prabhas slips naturally into the role of a spirited youngster, backed by a lively batch of friends who keep the energy high with their organic humour. Nidhi Pradeep makes her presence felt. The supporting cast is another major asset, rightly complementing the narrative.

On the technical front, Sai Santhosh’s visuals paint the Godavari landscapes with authenticity, while Naga Vamshi Krishna’s music enriches the light-hearted tone. Director Subash Chandra seems to have crafted a narrative that thrives on youthful fun and warmth.

All in all, the teaser positions Godari Gattupaina as a breezy rural entertainer with heart, humour, and a strong cultural pulse.