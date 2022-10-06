Godfather AP/TS Day1 Collections – Good Opening

GodFather AP TS Day 1 collections

Godfather has collected a distributor share of 13 Cr on its opening day in the Telugu States. The number is good although it’s the least post comeback for Megastar chiranjeevi owing to the screens. Occupancy has been excellent for the film with more than 90 percent. The film has to collected 65 cr in the Telugu States to be termed as a Hit and it started on a good note today.

Area Day 1 collections Nizam 3.25 Cr Ceeded 3.05 Cr UA 1.26 Cr Guntur 1.75 Cr East 1.60 Cr West 0.80 Cr Krishna 0.72 Cr Nellore 0.57 Cr AP/TS 13 Cr