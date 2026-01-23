x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Home > Movie News

Gopichand33 25 Days Climax: Incredible & Explosive

Published on January 23, 2026 by swathy

Gopichand33 25 Days Climax: Incredible & Explosive

Macho Star T Gopichand teamed up with director Sankalp Reddy for an untitled movie which is progressing at a good pace. Right now, the team is deep into an incredible climax sequence that’s set to redefine scale in Tollywood.

This massive night-action climax is currently being filmed- an extensive 25-day schedule planned exclusively for this sequence. Under the meticulous design of stunt director Venkat Master, the climax is being shaped as an explosive visual high point. Touted as a first-of-its-kind attempt in Tollywood for its ambitious execution, the sequence canned in a big set aims to deliver a raw, gripping, and immersive experience on the big screen.

The birthday special glimpse earlier offered a look at Gopichand’s fierce warrior transformation, which earned overwhelming appreciation.

The film, produced by Srinivasaa Chitturi on Srinivasaa Silver Screen and presented by Pavan Kumar, has cinematography handled by Soundar Rajan.

