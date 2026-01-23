Tirumala Laddu Ghee Adulteration Case Nears Closure as SIT Prepares Charge Sheet

The investigation into the alleged use of adulterated ghee in the preparation of Tirumala laddu prasadam has reached a decisive stage. After months of extensive inquiry, the Special Investigation Team has completed its probe and is preparing to file a comprehensive charge sheet.

The SIT was constituted on the directions of the Supreme Court of India with a clear mandate to uncover the truth behind the allegations. Acting on these orders, the central government formed a five member investigation team under the leadership of the Central Bureau of Investigation. Over a period of nearly fifteen months, the team conducted investigations across twelve states, making it one of the most wide ranging probes related to temple administration in recent years.

During the course of the inquiry, investigators examined ghee suppliers linked to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams and questioned several individuals connected to procurement, storage, and usage. Officials associated with key positions in Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams were also summoned for questioning. The SIT verified procurement records, studied ghee consumption patterns, and closely examined the methods allegedly used for adulteration.

Initially, investigators believed the roots of the case were confined to Tamil Nadu. However, the probe later led to Uttarakhand, where the directors of Bhole Baba Organic Dairy emerged as central figures. Pomil Jain and Vipin Jain were identified by investigators as the primary masterminds behind the supply of adulterated ghee. The SIT also traced chemical purchases used in the adulteration process and examined financial transactions linked to payments made from temple-related channels.

Former TTD Executive Officer Shyamala Rao was questioned as part of the inquiry. Investigators sought clarity on approval mechanisms, quality checks, and whether officials were aware of the adulteration at any stage. The SIT focused strongly on identifying who permitted the entry of adulterated ghee into Tirumala despite quality norms.

In its initial findings, the investigation team named twenty four individuals as accused. The court was also informed that twelve more individuals appeared to be involved, indicating the possibility of further legal action. The forthcoming charge sheet is expected to clearly outline individual roles, institutional failures, and the chain of responsibility.

As the SIT prepares to submit its final report, political and public attention remains intense. The contents of the charge sheet are expected to have significant implications, not only for those directly involved but also for governance and accountability in religious institutions.