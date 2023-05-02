Gudivada gang’s casino activities got exposed in Thailand, says Pattabhi

As if liquor, drugs and ganja scams besides the selling of banned tramadol drug in Andhra Pradesh are not enough, Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, has extended his Gudivada casino gang activities to Thailand for commissions, remarked TDP spokesperson, Kommareddy Pattabhiram, and stated that the local police in that country have thoroughly exposed the illegal activities of this gang.

Pattabhiram told media persons that the gambling expert, Chikoti Praveen, has been taken into custody by the Thailand police. The TDP leader predicted that with the Gudivada gang’s activities the Indians are being jailed in Thailand following the rigid laws of that country.

Pointing out that Chikoti Praveen, who is a very crucial person in the Gudivada gang, was caught at Asia Pattaya Hotel near Pattaya city in Thailand, Pattabhi said that the raids were conducted by the Thai police under the leadership of Compol Leela Praporn and seized gambling chips worth Rs 20 cr in Indian currency. Along with Chikoti Praveen, 100 persons were taken into custody and cash ledgers worth Rs 100 cr too were seized, he added.

Had Jagan Mohan Reddy taken action against Chikoti Praveen, Kodali Nani and Vallabaneni Vamsi, when they had set up a casino in Gudivada, the prestige of the Indians would not have been at stake in Thailand, Pattabhi stated. Everyone knows about the casino held at Gudivada in the presence of lakhs of people and about the transactions too, Pattabhi said that the TDP then thoroughly exposed with evidence as to who was behind holding that casino and who played a major role in that.

“How crores of rupees changed hands in the shape of money laundering was also taken to the notice of the Enforcement Directorate at that time itself,” Pattabhi observed. Though the TDP had made several complaints at that time itself to the State Government, the CBI and the ED to take action against the operators of the casino and how they are illegally grabbing crores of rupees from innocent people, till now no action has been taken, Pattabhi said. “However, early this morning the Gudivada gang was caught in a hotel at Pattaya in Thailand,” the TDP spokesperson noted.

Pattabhi demanded that both the CBI and the ED focus on this and take stringent action against the operators of the casino. If any innocent persons are there in this operation, they should be brought back to India safely, Pattabhi added.