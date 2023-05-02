Pay compensation for farmers of irrigation projects, Lokesh tells Jagan

Telugu Desam Party general secretary, Nara Lokesh, on Tuesday demanded that the farmers who lost their lands for irrigation projects be paid compensation as per the provisions of the Land Acquisition Act-2013.

The affected farmers of the Gajuladinne project met Lokesh during his ongoing pada yatra ‘Yuva Galam’ and submitted a memorandum in which they wanted the TDP to take up the issue of payment of proper compensation for them.

They said that though the cost of the land in their villages is over Rs 30 lakh per acre, the State Government is paying only Rs 4.2 lakh per acre for those who lost their lands for the Gajuladinne project.

Responding to their request, Lokesh said that the State Government can not forcibly take the lands from farmers without their consent. Even if the farmers give their consent, the compensation should be paid as per the norms, he said. Lokesh promised them that the TDP will soon write to the State Government to pay the compensation as per the norms.

The farmer of Kiravadi village in Yemmiganur Assembly segment told Lokesh that Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, is now feeling totally insecure after his paternal uncle’s murder has taken a serious turn and thus neglecting the farmers in the State. The TDP will certainly resolve all their issues once the party is back in power, he said.

When Puttapasam villagers informed Lokesh that they did not get the housing benefits, he said that the ruling of Jagan is publicity is in its peak and the matter is weak. Once the TDP forms the government again the houses already constructed will be distributed to the beneficiaries and new units will be constructed to provide the benefit for others, Lokesh maintained.