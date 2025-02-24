x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Home > Politics

GV Reddy's resignation comes as big shocker

Published on February 24, 2025 by swathy

GV Reddy’s resignation comes as big shocker

AP State FiberNet Chairman and TDP’s spokesperson GV Reddy tendered his resignation to official and party’s posts, giving a big shock to Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leadership and cadres. The young leader posted resignation letter addressing CM Chandrababu Naidu on his official X (twitter) handle on Monday evening.

GV Reddy has been one of the able and vocal spokespersons of TDP. He has successfully defended Chandrababu Naidu and TDP during YSRCP tenure and won the hearts of TDP supporters and workers across the state.

Recognising GV Reddy’s efforts and loyalty towards party, CM Chandrababu Naidu made him chairman of AP State FiberNet. Continuing his impactful work, GV Reddy exposed the massive irregularities occurred in AP FiberNet during YS Jaganmohan Reddy’s tenure. His performance as FiberNet Chairman won him more fans and further support from TDP cadres.

However GV Reddy ran into controversy recently as he openly criticised AP FiberNet’s MD Dinesh Kumar. The fight between GV Reddy and Dinesh Kumar even reached CM Chandrababu Naidu. It is said that CM Chandrababu has reprimanded GV Reddy over the issue.

While the exact reason for GV Reddy’s resignation is not known, many are expecting that he would have taken this step, disheartened by CM Chandrababu Naidu not supporting him in AP FiberNet issue.

The young GV Reddy, who is also a lawyer by profession is considered as capable and honest politician. Everyone predicted a bright future for him. But he has surprised everyone by resigning for both AP FiberNet and TDP.

Besides resignation, the fact that GV Reddy has decided to leave ruling party, which still has more than four years in office, turns the development into a embarrassing situation for TDP. Keeping aside political equations, TDP cadres and neutral political observers are pained over GV Reddy’s decision to quit.

