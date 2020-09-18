GVL plea to Amit Shah for Centre’s involvement in AP

BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao wasn’t known for his extreme soft corner for the Jaganmohan Reddy government in Andhra Pradesh. But now, GVL is also forced to react finally on the issue of Antarvedi chariot burning incident. He has now written a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah for the Centre’s involvement in the AP law and order situation.

GVL deplored that the attacks were going on unchecked on the temples. The AP Government was not responding proper response. This is the first time GVL has begun commenting on the temple incidents going on in the state. He is demanding the State Government to extend the CBI inquiry from Antarvedi chariot burning to all the attacks on temples.

The BJP leaders have planned in a big way to put up a great protest show at Amalapuram today. Leaders from all over were asked to come there. But CM Jagan used his own inimitable style to nip BJP protests in the bud. This has come as a severe blow to the BJP plans.

BJP AP leaders are now voicing the strongest ever dissent against Jagan regime but still the CM is taking them lightly in the same way he has been treating the TDP leaders. It has come to such a sorry situation that