Home > Movie News

Hari Hara Veera Mallu team wraps up VFX Work

Published on June 11, 2025 by nymisha

Hari Hara Veera Mallu team wraps up VFX Work

Hari Hara Veera Mallu has been delayed several times even after Pawan Kalyan completed the film’s shoot. This is due to the delay in the VFX work of the film. Al-Zahra Studio, a top VFX Studio based in UAE has been working on the VFX work of Hari Hara Veera Mallu from the past couple of years. The VFX work has now been wrapped up. The team made a statement about the same today. The makers will now announce the release date of the film at the earliest. The trailer work of Hari Hara Veera Mallu too reached the final stages and the trailer will be unveiled soon.

Hari Hara Veera Mallu is a periodic drama which is made on a massive budget. Several sets are constructed for the shoot of the film. Bollywood top actor Bobby Deol is the lead antagonist. None of the songs composed by Keeravani were popular but the team of Hari Hara Veera Mallu is confident on his background score. Keeravani has spent ample time on the background score. AM Rathnam is the producer of Hari Hara Veera Mallu.

