Tollywood Director Ravikumar Chowdary Passed Away

Tollywood director AS Ravikumar Chowdary made his debut with Gopichand’ss Yagnam which was a super hit. He went on to do films like Veerabhadra, Aatadista, Em Pillo Em Pillado, Pilla Nuvvu Leni Jeevitham, Soukhyam and Tiragadabara Saami in the past out of which Pilla Nuvvu Leni Jeevitham was the only hit for the director. AS Ravikumar Chowdary has passed away today due to cardiac arrest. After testing his luck in direction, AS Ravikumar Chowdary also played an actor in films like Jagadam and others.

AS Ravikumar Chowdary also landed into controversies because of his unusual statements on several Tollywood celebrities. He has been idle for the past couple of years. He suffered a cardiac arrest last night and passed away. Rest in peace AS Ravikumar Chowdary.