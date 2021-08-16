Has YSRCP erred in arresting Lokesh Babu?

Has the YS Jagan Government erred by arresting Lokesh? Will this boomerang on the YSRCP government? It’s not just the arrest and the way of the arrest, but also the way the police shifted Lokesh from police station to police station in the name of giving station bail that would create a wave of sympathy for him, according to sources.

YS Jagan was arrested when he called on the kin of Ramya, who was brutally done to death by her stalker in Guntur on Monday. The police behaved very rudely with the TDP leaders, including Lokesh. Former Minsiters like Dhulipalla Narendra were dragged into the police vehicles and were taken to the police station. There is a lot of criticism of the way political activists and former ministers were treated.

Meanwhile, Lokesh was taken to Prattipadu police station. From there, he was taken to Guntur police station in the name of giving station bail. Protesting against this and against the arrest of his party leaders, Lokesh did not partake of his meal on Monday afternoon. At the same time, there were protests across the state against the arrest of Lokesh. This spontaneous protests across the state is an indication that the YSRCP has handed a potent weapon to the TDP.

Even YSRCP insiders feel that there was no need to arrest Lokesh. Earlier too, he had called on such victims and the government did not react. As a result, there were not given adequate coverage. But, this time, by arresting Lokesh, the government itself has allowed this visit to become a newsworthy thing. The media covered the arrest and the subsequent events widely and the newspapers too are going to flash it prominently. Thus, the YSRCP inadvertently given an opportunity to the TDP.