Police behaved in high-handed manner against party leaders: TDP

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Chief, N. Chandrababu Naidu on Monday alleged that Guntur police behaved high-handedly against its party leaders for meeting the family members of 20-year-old engineering student, N. Ramya, who was murdered in Guntur district on Sunday.

“The ruling YSRCP government should take immediate action against the police officials who were responsible for the attack on TDP leaders. What was the police doing and the Disha App failed when the brutal murder of a Dalit girl took place in the vicinity of the Guntur police station?” Naidu asked.

The former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister alleged that police attacked TDP leaders Nakka Anand Babu, Alapati Rajendra Prasad and Dhulipala Narendra, calling it a violation of human rights.

“It was a blatant attack on the democratic values of the country,” Naidu said.

It was painful to see a poor girl getting murdered when everybody else was celebrating Independence Day, he added.

The TDP supremo demanded that Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy pay a compensation of Rs one crore to Ramya’s family.

Naidu challenged the YSRCP government to nab the accused Venkata Reddy, who according to him was allegedly involved in the gang rape of the girl near the Chief Minister’s house.

“It was not so great to use power and might of the government to target TDP leaders such as Nara Lokesh, Nakka Anand Babu, Alapati Rajendra Prasad and Dhulipalla Narendra. What was Disha App doing when the girl’s murder took place in close proximity of the Guntur police station?” the TDP Chief said.

He claimed that the alleged absence of CCTV cameras in the heart of Guntur town exposed the lack of Jagan Mohan Reddy’s concern for the safety of women, adding that the Andhra Pradesh government and the police must be answerable.