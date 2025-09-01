Havish- Trinadha Rao’s Nenu Ready: A Laughter Riot

Director Trinadha Rao Nakkina, a name synonymous with feel-good family comedies, is all set to deliver another crowd-pleaser with his latest project Nenu Ready, featuring young actor Havish in the lead role. Known for his knack for crafting massy yet wholesome entertainers, Trinadha Rao is expected to infuse this film with his signature humor and heart.

The film stars Kavya Thapar opposite Havish, promising a fresh on-screen pairing. Backed by Nikhila Koneru under the Harniks India LLP banner, Nenu Ready is shaping up to be a full-scale entertainer packed with comedy, drama, and vibrant energy.

Adding weight to the film’s comic promise is an ensemble of celebrated comedians such as Brahmanandam, Vennela Kishore, Murali Sharma, VTV Ganesh, and others, all playing roles offer a laughter riot. The team is currently shooting key scenes at Ramoji Film City, involving the core cast.

The story and dialogues are penned by Vikranth Srinivas, while Trinadha Rao himself has crafted the screenplay. Nizar Shafi is handling the cinematography, and the music is being composed by Mickey J Meyer.

The film’s first glimpse gave audiences a taste of the entertainment to come.