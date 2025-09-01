x
Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event …
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event
Ananya Panday Diva Look
Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions
Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions
Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look
Sridevi Vijaykumar At Sundakanda Trailer Launch Event
vedhika In SIIMA 2025
Faria Abdullah In SIIMA 2025
Lakshmi Manchu In SIIMA 2025
Faria Abdullah’s Electrifying Pictures
Raashi Khanna & Malavika at Filmfare Awards 2025
Bhagyashree Borse & Simran at Filmfare South Awards 2025
Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025
Buzz: Janhvi Kapoor in talks for Sridevi’s Remake

Published on September 1, 2025 by nymisha

Buzz: Janhvi Kapoor in talks for Sridevi’s Remake

Bollywood beauty Janhvi Kapoor has several crazy films lined up. The actress is yet to deliver her biggest hit but she is considered for several happening movies. The latest rumors making rounds say that the young beauty has been approached for the remake of Sridevi’s super hit film Chaalbaaz. The actress is all excited and she is cautious before taking the final call. The discussions are going on for now and the final call will be taken by Janhvi Kapoor this month.

The speculations did not reveal the details of the producer and the director. The team has met Boney Kapoor several times before meeting Janhvi Kapoor. Janhvi is one actress who never wanted to cash on the craze of her mother. Coming to South, Janhvi Kapoor is the leading lady in Ram Charan’s upcoming movie Peddi which is under shoot. The film directed by Buchi Babu Sana releases next year. Rumors also say that Janhvi Kapoor is one of the leading ladies in Allu Arjun’s upcoming movie directed by Atlee and an official announcement is expected soon.

