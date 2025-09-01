x
Home > Movie News

Mirai becomes the most anticipated film in India

Published on September 1, 2025 by nymisha

Mirai becomes the most anticipated film in India

Mirai starring Superhero Teja Sajja, Manchu Manoj, Ritika Nayak, has captivated audiences with its glimpse, teaser and trailer. The promotional material of the film has hit a chord with audiences in a massive way. Mainly, the trailer has become a viral sensation.

Hence, the movie climbed o the top spot on IMDb’s Most Anticipated Indian Movies list. It occupied #1 position with impressive 19% votes above the other Pan-India biggies. The trailer has presented an impressive glimpse into a high-stakes mythological and historical action adventure connecting to King Ashoka and Lord Rama.

The movie is directed by Karthik Gattamneni and produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and Krithi Prasad on a massive scale. This impressive feat showcases the kind of anticipation growing all over for this unprecedented superhero adventure saga. The visual spectacle Mirai is set to release in eight languages on 12th September.

