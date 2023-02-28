Hike in essentials forcing daily wage earners into starvation, says Lokesh

The prices of essential commodities in the State are increasing every day and the daily wage earners like Rajakas, are pushed into starvation, observed TDP general secretary, Nara Lokesh, on Tuesday.

At the Mamandur campsite in Chandragiri Assembly segment, the locals, particularly belonging to the dhobi community, met Lokesh and poured out their day-to-day problems. They informed Lokesh that the State Government is forcing the dhobhis to pay the revised power charges for using the dhobhi-ghats which has become a heavy burden on them.

They appealed to Lokesh to take up the issue of allocating dhobi-ghats of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams to them as they are now allotted to someone from other States. The members of the Rajaka community demanded that they be allowed to wash clothes at the local ponds.

Lokesh promised to take up all their problems once the TDP is into power again. He said that the main aim of the Jagan Mohan Reddy Government is harassing the common man particularly targeting the BC community. Pointing out that the TDP government has formed a committee to study the issue of including the Rajaka community into SCs, Lokesh said that the panel has submitted its report and it is now pending with the Government. Once the TDP is back in power all their demands will be conceded within a short time, he added.

Observing that the Ambedkar Constitution is not in force in the State, but the Raja Reddy constitution is being implemented, Lokesh said that it is the TDP that always strived for the welfare of the Rajaka community. ”What is the use of forming a corporation without allocating funds,” he asked, mentioning the Rajka corporation.

The attack on one Munirajamma, a push-cart vendor and on her husband, Venkatadri, who was working for the temple at Sri Kalahasthi, are evident of the Raja Reddy constitution, he stated. Also, Venkatadri was removed from his job for no fault of his, Lokesh said and assured the couple that the TDP will always stand by them and Venkatadri will be reinstated into the job. ”Why did the local YSRCP leaders try to dismantle the house of this push-cart vendor Munirajamma,” he asked.