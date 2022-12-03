Hit2 Day1 AP/TS Collections – Very good opening

Hit2 has taken the second biggest opening for an Adivi Sesh film as the film has collected a distributor share of 3.80 Cr. The film is behind Major on the day1 share for Adivi Sesh. A centres has an excellent start especially in Metros / Multiplexes and B centres have been very good. Theatrical rights of the film in the Telugu States are valued for 12 Cr and film is expected to recover it’s theatricals inside first week.

Below are the area-wise shares:

Area Day1 Collections Nizam 1.90 Cr Ceeded 0.40 Cr UA 0.47 Cr Guntur 0.33 Cr East 0.20 Cr West 0.14 Cr Krishna 0.23 Cr Nellore 0.12 Cr Total 3.79 Cr