Hit2 Day1 AP/TS Collections – Very good opening

By
Telugu360
-
1

Hit2 has taken the second biggest opening for an Adivi Sesh film as the film has collected a distributor share of 3.80 Cr. The film is behind Major on the day1 share for Adivi Sesh. A centres has an excellent start especially in Metros / Multiplexes and B centres have been very good. Theatrical rights of the film in the Telugu States are valued for 12 Cr and film is expected to recover it’s theatricals inside first week.

Below are the area-wise shares:

AreaDay1 Collections
Nizam1.90 Cr
Ceeded0.40 Cr
UA0.47 Cr
Guntur 0.33 Cr
East0.20 Cr
West0.14 Cr
Krishna 0.23 Cr
Nellore0.12 Cr
Total3.79 Cr

Telugu360 is always open for the best and bright journalists. If you are interested in full-time or freelance, email us at Krishna@telugu360.com.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

1 COMMENT

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here