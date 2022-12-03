Latest updates of Maruthi and Prabhas Film

Pan-Indian star Prabhas who is busy with a series of big-budget films surprised everyone after he signed a light-hearted comic entertainer in the direction of Maruthi. The shoot commenced recently and Maruthi completed three quick schedules of the film. The first schedule is wrapped up without Prabhas and the actor joined the sets in the second schedule last month. Maruthi also completed the third schedule of the film recently and some episodes without Prabhas are completed.

Malavika Mohanan and Nidhhi Agerwal are rumored to play the leading ladies in this film that is tentatively titled Raja Deluxe. There are talks that the film is a horror thriller and a major portion of the shoot happens in a theatre. People Media Factory are the producers of this interesting film that will release next year.