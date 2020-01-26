How AP turned into a Sunset State so fast?

Davos World Economic Forum in Switzerland was the final blow to the global image of Andhra Pradesh. This year, AP has no representation at all. On the other hand, Telangana Minister KTR got all the spotlight. During Naidu regime, AP was India’s dominant state at Davos meet for five successive years. Naidu took so much care to build AP image as a ‘Sunrise State’ with stability and business opportunities for international investors. Even during the election year, when Naidu was busy, he sent his son Lokesh to represent there at Davos meet.

But, all that investors favorite image of AP has disappeared in eight months. It all began with the cancellation of PPAs of solar companies. The global companies made it a big issue at national and international economic forums. Later, the Lulus and the Adanis agreements in Vizag were canceled by Jagan Reddy Circar. Kia Motors management was harassed and its accessories industries went away to other states. Now, the circle is completed. News got spread that the so-called Sunrise AP has not even attended Davos economic forum. The political situation is so suffocating that the AP trade and industry associations are not even daring to take up the issue with either the government or in some public debates.