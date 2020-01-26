Dil Raju’s special request for Pawan Kalyan

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan is making his comeback to Telugu cinema with the remake of Pink. The project started rolling recently and Pawan had to fly to New Delhi for a couple of days due to the political requirement after the shoot started. The film is planned in tight and non-stop schedules to meet the deadline and hit the screens during summer. Director Sriram Venu is shooting the portions without Pawan Kalyan during these days.

The film’s producer Dil Raju recently requested Pawan Kalyan to wrap up his part first so that the film will not miss the summer race. With the ongoing political situations and capital issues in Andhra Pradesh, Pawan may turn busy in politics anytime He is now juggling between films and politics. Pawan Kalyan as of now decided to shoot for the film first before he turns busy in capital agitations and other meetings. Sriram Venu and his team made all the arrangements to wrap up Pawan’s portions for the film. Nivetha Thomas and Anjali already joined the film’s sets. Boney Kapoor is presenting Pink remake.