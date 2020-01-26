Operation Aakarsh – TDP MLCs ready to join YCP

This time, CM Jagan Reddy’s chief advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy has made sensational comments on the Opposition party leaders. Sajjala said that 17 TDP MLAs are ready to join their party if the CM waves a green flag. Sajjala went on to add that many TDP MLCs are also ready to join the YCP. But unlike Chandrababu Naidu, Jagan Reddy does not want to play such dirty politics of winning over opposition members.

Sajjala said that there was no need for the YCP to buy MLCs by spending crores of rupees. It is Chandrababu who is playing negative politics by sitting in gallery box to force Council Chairman Sharif to obstruct decentralisation bill. The TDP is creating problems though Jagan has won with 151 MLAs massive majority.

On their part, the TDP is saying that Jagan Reddy has decided to abolish Council only after his efforts to buy TDP MLCs have failed miserably. Now, YCP leaders are saying that they have not yet decided to Council abolition just because they lost hopes of getting Modi-Shah support.