Geetha Govindam combo back on Cards

Geetha Govindam is one of the biggest hits in the history of Telugu cinema. Vijay Devarakonda established his market with this film that is directed by Parasuram. Allu Aravind bankrolled the project and he tasted huge profits with Geetha Govindam. The latest news is that the combo is all set to repeat once again next year once Vijay Devarakonda and Parasuram complete their commitments.

Parasuram penned an interesting script and he impressed Vijay Devarakonda, Allu Arjun on the first go. The project is locked and will start rolling next year. Vijay Devarakonda is currently busy shooting for Puri Jagannadh’s Fighter and Parasuram is busy penning the script for Naga Chaitanya’s upcoming project that will start from May.