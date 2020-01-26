Mahesh Babu’s Next: A Challenge for Vamshi Paidipally

Superstar Mahesh Babu surprised everyone after he wrapped up the shoot of Sarileru Neekevvaru in a record time of five months. The film’s director Anil Ravipudi is appreciated for the perfect planning. Mahesh is on a holiday and he will start shooting for Vamshi Paidipally’s film from May or June this year. Mahesh is keen to complete the film too in a short span and release it for Sankranthi 2021.

But Vamshi Paidipally is one director who takes ample time to carve out his films. He never compromises on the grandeur and spends lavishly for his films. He is irked with Mahesh’s proposal. It is sure a challenge for Vamshi to wrap up the project in such a short span. Dil Raju is the producer of this stylish action entertainer. Let’s wait to see what happens next.