Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo 2 weeks Worldwide Collections : Non-Baahubali Record

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo is on a sensational run as the film has collected a worldwide share of 34.50 cr in the second week. This has taken two weeks worldwide total of the film to 144 Cr. The film is Non-Baahubali highest earner by miles as it has beat Sye Raa by a margin of 10 cr already. It now eyeing to collect 150 cr in its full run which is first for a Non-Baahubali film in the Telugu industry. The film has beat Baahubali-1 in the Telugu states and is now only behind the mighty Baahubali2. In the USA the film is currently behind Rangasthalam & Bharat Ane Nenu and it is set to best the later but its need to be seen whether it can beat the former or not.

Note : First week numbers are corrected for East & Krishna including gst output.

The numbers for the other biggie Sarileru Neekevvaru also includes GST output in these areas.

Below are the area wise 2 weeks shares

Nizam: 37.80 Cr

Ceeded: 17.25 Cr

UA: 19.43 Cr

Guntur: 9.80 Cr

East: 10.45 Cr

West: 7.72 Cr

Krishna: 9.40 Cr

Nellore: 3.90 Cr

Total: 115.75 Cr

ROI: 11.10 Cr

Overseas: 17 Cr

Worldwide: 143.85 Cr