Oohale from Jaanu: Slow but Soothing

The first single ‘Pranam’ from Jaanu impressed the music lovers big time. The second single ‘Oohale’ has been out today and it is a slow melody and is a soothing number. The song seems to be a theme song that carries the core story of Jaanu. Sharwanand and Samantha live up to the expectations with their expressions alone. Oohale is a montage song that juggles between the present and the past.

Jaanu is in final stages of post-production and is aimed for February 7th release. Prem Kumar is the director and Govind Vasantha composed the music. Dil Raju’s Sri Venkateswara Creations bankrolled Jaanu which is the remake of Tamil blockbuster film 96.