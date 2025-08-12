x
How much did Aamir Khan and Nagarjuna charge for Coolie?

Published on August 12, 2025 by swathy

How much did Aamir Khan and Nagarjuna charge for Coolie?

Coolie is one of the biggest Indian films that will be released this month. This Rajinikanth starrer is directed by the most happening director Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film has several surprises when it comes to casting. For the first time, Bollywood Superstar Aamir Khan is playing a cameo in a South film. He has shot for his role for four days in Jaipur. The actor is reportedly paid Rs 20 crores for his cameo. Impressed with the narration of Lokesh Kanagaraj, Aamir Khan gave his immediate nod.

King Nagarjuna is the biggest surprise of the film and he essays the role of the lead antagonist named Simon in Coolie. The Tollywood Superstar is reportedly paid Rs 10 crores for his role and he has worked for the film for 35 days. Upendra and Satyaraj are paid Rs 5 crores each for their supporting roles. It is known that Superstar Rajinikanth has pocketed Rs 150 crores while the film’s director Lokesh Kanagaraj has taken Rs 50 crores home. Coolie is releasing on August 14th and is high on expectations. Anirudh is the music director and Sun Pictures are the producers of this mass entertainer.

