RGV’s phone seized by AP police ?

Maverick filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma, whose name is not new to controversies, has been facing a police case involving offensive social media posts and inflammatory statements on the then Opposition leader and TDP supremo Chandrababu Naidu, Nara Lokesh and Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan during the release of his contentious satirical political film Vyuham when YSR Congress party was in power. After securing anticipatory bail in this case, Varma attended for enquiry at Ongole police station for the second time in six months today morning.

Sources revealed that before the start of inquiry, the police officials have reportedly seized Ram Gopal Varma’s personal mobile which he carried with him today. When he attended the first inquiry in February this year, Varma did not bring his mobile. But, he has his mobile with him at time of attending inquiry today. It is unclear whether his mobile was returned after inquiry or it was taken into police records for further investigation is yet to be known.

Besides facing a case on use of derogatory language and posting of offensive morphs on CBN, Lokesh and Pawan Kalyan at that time, there have been allegations RGV was paid 2.10 Crore rupees by YSR Congress government for releasing his Vyuham through AP fibre net network. So, the police department is said to have grilled RGV in this regard to ascertain facts about these two allegations.

The case stems from a complaint filed by TDP supporter M. Ramalingam in November last year. When police summoned RGV, he evaded the notices and obtained bail from AP High Court. However, the court later ordered RGV to attend for inquires.