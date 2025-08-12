Slight Delay In Vijay Antony’s Badhrakali Release

Vijay Antony’s milestone 25th film, Badhrakali, a gritty political action thriller, has now officially locked in a new release date. Originally slated for a September 5th release, the film is now set to arrive in cinemas worldwide on September 19th.

Directed by Aruvi fame Arun Prabhu, Badhrakali promises to showcase Vijay Antony in a commanding new role. The release date poster captures the actor in a formal look, exuding intensity with a steely glare, backed by a visual storm of currency notes, subtly teasing the film’s socio-political narrative.

The film is backed by producer Ramanjaneyulu Javvaji under the Sarvanth Ram Creations banner, with Vijay Antony Film Corporation and Meera Vijay Antony presenting the project. Distribution in the Telugu states is being handled by Asian Suresh Entertainment in association with Rana Daggubati’s Spirit Media.

Badhrakali boasts cinematography by Shelley Calist, while Vijay Antony himself has composed the film’s score. Joining the ensemble are Vaagai Chandrasekar, Rini Bot, etc.