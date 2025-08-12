x
Producer says a ‘Big Star’ declined KGF for this reason

Published on August 12, 2025 by snehith

Producer says a ‘Big Star’ declined KGF for this reason

KGF

KGF is a path breaking action film that changed the perception of Kannada movie among audiences, trade circles and critics. The film’s recording breaking box office collections beyond its home turf raised the standard of Kannada industry and paved way for many other pan-India experiments. The sequel has further augmented the stature of Kannada films. Director Prashanth Neel and lead actor Yash received laurels from all over the country.

Interestingly, KGF was initially offered to a notable star who declined the offer saying where would Kannada films even run these days. This revelation was made by none other than co-producer of Hombale Films which is behind the making of KGF on a mammoth budget. Without giving the name, Chaluve Gowda stated that a big star was approached to play the lead role in KGF a few years ago, but he refused to act in it as the market for Kannada films at that time was very abysmal. He admitted that not many Kannada actors were popular at that time except Kiccha Sudeep, Puneet Raj Kumar and Shivaraj Kumar.

The producer says that the same heroes now make a beeline to their office for making big budget films. These comments from the producer of Hombale Films triggered a speculation on who could be that prominent actor who turned down the offer and lost a golden opportunity.

After KGF, Hombale Films emerged as one of the leading production houses in the country for marquee projects. It has now lined up several top league actors for big-ticket films in the next 5 years. Up next, Kantara : Chapter 1 is getting ready for release. The production house has already signed up Prabhas for three films after Salaar.

Next How much did Aamir Khan and Nagarjuna charge for Coolie? Previous Rajinikanth in talks for one more Film?
