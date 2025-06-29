x
If One Dream Comes True, DRD Is A Success: Vijay D

Published on June 29, 2025 by nymisha

If One Dream Comes True, DRD Is A Success: Vijay D

The successful producer Dil Raju is not restricting himself to making movies under his Sri Venkateswara Creations banner. He has unveiled Dil Raju Dreams today. This new venture serves as an open access talent discovery platform, where upcoming filmmakers, writers, and creative professionals can pitch their ideas directly to the production house. The launching event saw the attendance of Vijay Deverakonda and Devi Sri Prasad as guests.

While speaking at the event, Dil Raju said, “At Sri Venkateswara Creations, we’ve worked with many newcomers and delivered super hits. We’ve done 57 films. When we didn’t have time to work with newcomers, Harshith and Hanshitha stepped forward to produce films with new directors. They too wished to make films on a bigger scale. During that phase, we began thinking on how do we guide new actors, directors, and producers. That’s how the idea of Dil Raju Dreams was born.

We have a team of 14 skilled individuals, including a CEO. Finalizing a script is a team decision. This company operates like an organized corporate structure. Once the website is ready, I’ll share more details.”

Dil Raju also revealed that the official works of Dil Raju Dreams will begin from this Monday.

Vijay Deverakonda revealed the struggles before he got the first chance with Sekhar Kammula’s Life Is Beautiful. “14 years ago, I used to look online for casting calls, almost everyday in the mornings. I applied for Life is Beautiful. I used to feel nervous, wondering if I would get a chance or not. 11 of us were selected. That movie played a big role in our lives. When Dil Raju said he would launch this venture, I know how happy that made many people. If even one person’s dream comes true, it’s worth it, and DRD is a success.”

