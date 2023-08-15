India can become global leader by 2047, says Naidu

Former chief minister and TDP supremo, Nara Chandrababu Naidu, believes that if five strategies are adopted, India can lead the world while the Telugus will play a major role in global development.

Unveiling his favourite Vision-2047 document in the presence of youth, intellectuals and a mammoth gathering at the MGM Park in the Port City of Visakhapatnam marking the Independence Day, Naidu felt that India is expected to be the third largest country in the world in economic growth while in other sectors the nation will be growing to the number two level by 2047.

But if five most important strategies are adopted, India will be the global leader, he mentioned in the document. “Experts say it is the Decade of India but we need to convert it as the Century of India,” Naidu felt in the document.

Narrating in detail, he said that in power sector reforms adopted in late 90s, Andhra Pradesh was a leader. The cost of solar power dropped from Rs 8 per unit to Rs 2 with the solar wind and pumped energy generation system adopted by the State. “Even now we will try to reduce the power charges by 30 per cent by setting up hydrogen and ammonia hubs along with research centres in various parts of the State,” the TDP supremo explained.

The second strategy is on achieving water secure India, he said. Predicting more demand for water as the population is growing heavily and urbanisation along with industrialisation are equally moving forward at a very fast pace, Naidu said this problem can easily be overcome with inter-linking of rivers, for which AP is a model State.

Recalling that the then prime minister, late Atal Behari Vajpayee, constituted a committee on inter-linking of rivers, the former chief minister said that only AP could complete the Godavari and the Krishna link in a record time through Pattiseema Lift Irrigation project. He felt that if inter-linking of rivers is taken up the drought-prone Rayalaseema will turn into a fertile land through Pothireddipadu regulator while all the seasonal crops can be supplied irrigation water even in the remotest corners of the State.

Coming to the third strategy, Naidu feels that digital technology will certainly play a major role in the progress of the nation. Observing that the country has an advantage of digital public goods by the Government like Aadhar, bank accounts, UPI, health-vaccine, mobile phones e-rupee and others, the TDP supremo is of the opinion that digital technology can be brought in all walks of life.

Drones, robotics, quantum computing and others will totally change all walks of life including agriculture, health, education, governance and transport, Naidu said. The deep technology will have a major impact which will increase productivity and efficiency while everyone will have access to digital goods, he felt.

Coming to the major strategy which is P-4, Naidu explained in the vision document that demographic management plays a major role in achieving the targets. Observing that India has more working population than dependent population, the former chief minister said that the earning population in the age group of 15 to 59 is fast declining, particularly in the States of Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh while population in the same age group is increasing in States like Bihar, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.